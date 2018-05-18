After a few months with an uncertain future, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas announced May 11 that the Copperas Cove entity has a bright future.
Meetings were held in February at the Copperas Cove Public Library, hoping to generate interest among potential board members, after the number of board members dropped to two.
The Copperas Cove club was also in need of a new home, after Copperas Cove Independent School District discontinued the B&G Clubs’ lease at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School, pending renovations to the school building.
By April, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas board president Bob Novello had appointed eight new members to the Copperas Cove board of directors.
Donna Howard will serve as board president, Howard Hawk, vice president, Eric Armstrong, treasurer, and Sharon Woody, secretary, according to a news release from Daniel Hall, B&G Clubs vice president of resource development.
The clubs’ summer program will be held at Fairview Community Church, 208 S. Second St., beginning June 4. The church is across the street from Fairview/Miss Jewell.
“This was an easy decision for our organization,” said Pastor Mike Harrigan. “Our facility is an underutilized gift that we are honored to share with a community partner such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Copperas Cove.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.