More than 30 different kinds of lemonade, 15 highly decorated stands and more than 25 eager youngsters were ready to greet the judges at the Fort Hood Area Best Tasting Lemonade Contest at Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Briana Liles felt honored to compete in the best tasting contest for a second year.
“I was in it last year and did not place in any of the contest categories. It was my first year to have a stand and I did not know much, all the different flavors and ways to serve it. I had my siblings join me this year and we came up with a plan,” Liles said.
Liles and her brothers and sister decided they would mix two flavors, raspberry and peach, and use honey as a natural sweetener instead of sugar. They also wrote a musical rap about their cause, alopecia aerate, to which they will donate the proceeds from their sales next weekend at Lemonade Day.
“Our song also included the flavors of our lemonade and how we made it, and my brothers and sisters and I all performed different parts,” Liles said. “My brother, Brayden, drummed the beat on the wood of the lemonade stand while my older brother, Austin, performed the verses of the rap and my baby sister and I were like the backup that emphasized on all the lines Austin said. It was so much fun and the judges said we did a great job. Everybody complimented us on our unique presentation and our lemonade which made it that much better.”
Liles’ and her siblings’ preparation and hard work paid off when the judges awarded them Best Presentation. Raising Cane’s restaurant manager Shaun Smith served as one of the judges.
“As judges, we were treated with so much more than just lemonade. Briana, who won best presentation day accolades at the event, had the whole family rapping about how their lemonade was made,” Smith said.
Maria Reed of Moving with the Military also served as a judge.
“I was very impressed with Briana’s overall presentation of her lemonade. It was polished and professional. She was ready for business,” Reed said. “She was always smiling and enjoyed communicating her mission.”
The judges also gave high marks to the stands of Junior Miss Five Hills Hayley Sawyer and Little Mister Five Hills Landon Mariano.
“Haley’s stand drew me in. It was elegant and lovely just like her. Her playing of the violin added a regal experience to the taste-testing event,” Reed said.
“I love how Landon incorporated his passion for Motocross Racing with his lemonade stand, Racer-ade. He even explained that he is donating to a charity that helps racers who were injured.”
Smith said his favorite part of Lemonade Day, sponsored nationally by Raising Cane’s, is seeing how children really learn to market their products.
“Hayley treated us with some awesome violin playing and Landon told us all about dirt bikes and why he chose his charity,” Smith said. “These kids put a lot of hard work and passion into their stands and their charities have a special place in their hearts.”
The locations of lemonade stands on May 4 and 5 are available at https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/stands-map.
Five Hills Royalty
An estimated 400 children will open their stands for Lemonade Day Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. The Five Hills royalty have their stands at various businesses from Copperas Cove to Harker Heights with proceeds benefitting their platform charities.
Little Mister Landon Mariano: Saturday: Texas Motor Sports in Harker Heights, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; benefitting Rider Down
Junior Mister Jackson Gibbs: Saturday: Copperas Cove Bush’s Chicken, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; benefitting weekend meals for students in-need
Junior Miss Hayley Sawyer: Saturday: Cove Walgreen’s 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday: Copperas Cove Walmart 9 a.m. – 9 a.m.; benefitting the homeless
Preteen Miss Kaydence Roberts: Saturday: Frames & Things 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Heights Raising Cane’s 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.; benefitting the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter
Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres: Saturday: Bill French Jewelers 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; benefitting the American Heart Association
Ms. Five Hills Lorianne Luciano: Saturday: Coppears Cove Bush’s Chicken 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday: Copperas Cove Bush’s 11 a.m. -3 p.m.; benefitting Hope Pregnancy Center
Junior Ambassador Naomi Williams: Saturday & Sunday: Cove Terrace Shopping Center, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; benefitting her church youth group
Ambassador Briana Liles: Saturday: Heights Lumber 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Killeen Sprint Store by Hobby Lobby 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday: Copperas Cove Walmart 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; benefitting the Children’s Alopecia Project
