Lewis Torgeson, who stood with crooked and folded arms among hundreds of residents Saturday, looked like a mean one in his Grinch costume as the city’s annual Christmas parade rolled through downtown.
Still, some say Torgeson’s small heart grew three sizes that day.
“It’s pretty good,” Torgeson said behind his fuzzy green mask.
Hundreds were home for the start of Christmas time Saturday in the city built for family living. The parade marched through downtown at 3 p.m. along Avenue D.
Those marching included first responders, local businesses, marching groups, dance groups, soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Parade marchers advanced across from the annual Krist Kindl Markt, which lasts through Sunday. The popular three-day event features vendors with Christmas crafts, holiday gift ideas and festive food. Vendors came from as Lafayette, Louisiana.
Entertainment during the Krist Kindl Marktincludes the Pandemonium Steel Band, Snow & Light Show and the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band.
Members of the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band were clad in Santa hats during the parade as they blared festive tunes for adoring fans.
Maurice Tobin with the Chamber of Commerce said this year has seen record turnout. More than 50 vendors set up shop for the masses of foot traffic.
“It’s been a fantastic year so far,” Tobin said.
Go to www.kristkindlmarkt.com for more information on the annual event, or contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
