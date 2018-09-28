A proposed renovation to the main highway running through the city could come to a halt in the next council meeting Tuesday.
The City Council will weigh whether to proceed, drop or table a potential revamp of Business U.S. Highway 190, which has polarized motorists and residents. The proposed renovation, to occur in 1.2 miles of the highway from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, would install a median with periodic turn lanes in lieu of the current turn lane.
The city originally planned a reduction in the number of lanes from three to two in both directions and a sidewalk for pedestrians and cyclists on the westbound side of Business 190.
Following criticism, revisions submitted include no lane reductions and a narrower sidewalk for pedestrians only.
Two public hearings for the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization to collect public input are scheduled one day before that decision.
The first is at noon at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E, and the second is at 5 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments building in Belton, 2180 N. Main St.
In the last City Council meeting Sept. 18, interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah told councilmen the option to table the decision remains. Tabling the decision would allow more time for KTMPO to release public feedback.
Haverlah also said feedback from the Texas Department of Transportation is still pending. The organization held a public forum in late May on the proposed renovation, which attracted hundreds in the Civic Center.
