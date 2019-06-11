The Copperas Cove City Council honored long time employee Paul Cuevas at Tuesday’s workshop meeting at the Technology Center.
Cuevas has worked for the city for 15 years and is currently a sewer assistant supervisor/operator III.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said during the presentation that Cuevas’ latest performance evaluation shows he has maintained his class three state certification and that he continues to develop his leadership skills. His supervisor said Cuevas continues to set an example for other employees while remaining dependable, ready and willing.
Haverlah called Cuevas a great asset to the city and drew laughs when he said that Cuevas smiled most of the time while on the job, but was very serious during the presentation.
After receiving his award, Cuevas accepted congratulations from each council member.
