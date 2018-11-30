Residents can now receive periodic updates from the city in 280 characters or less.
The city has created an official Twitter account.
“In an effort to improve communications and social networking with the public we serve, the City of Copperas Cove is now on Twitter,” a news release read.
With Twitter handle @CityofCove, the page can be found at: https://twitter.com/CityofCove.
Questions should be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6243.
