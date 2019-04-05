For Five Hills Art Guild member Sherri Wilson, the genesis of the annual Five Hills Bridge the Gap Arts Festival in Copperas Cove is a very simple.
“We wanted to get people out looking at art,” said Wilson, a five-year member of the art guild.
The fourth annual arts festival took place last Saturday and Sunday in Copperas Cove. There were around 50 different artists and around two to three thousand guests that attended the event.
Wilson said,There were artists from Austin, Dallas, Waco and New Mexico along with local artists.
Over the four years the festival has grown a large amount. The first year took place in the parking lot at Cove Terrace for one day. The next year the event was moved to the city park but still for only one day. Then, the event was moved to Ogletree Gap Preserve in Copperas Cove to allow for the large number of artists that attend the event. The festival now takes place over two days now because they have so many more artists and guests, Wilson said.
Tim Schneck is a woodwork artist from Joshua, and he has attended the festival for the past three years. “It’s always been one of the most profitable shows I do,” Schneck said. Schneck creates cutting boards and wall signs along with other wood pieces.
Haelie Heard is an artist who recently moved to the Copperas Cove area and attended the Five Hills Art Festival for the first time. Heard writes scripture down to help her study scripture and eventually she started drawing pictures that matched with the scripture she was writing down. “I think it’s a good event. I like the setting,” Heard said.
Gary Kafer attended the event and has attended the event two or three different times. Kafer is the district director for state representative J.D. Sheffield and he supports local events like the art festival as part of his job. “They have a very active art guild and I try to help out with this event,” Kafer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.