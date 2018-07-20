Copperas Cove encountered an error last week in budget planning for fiscal year, 2019 city officials said at a special council workshop.
Cove was anticipated to lose about $700,000 total next year providing the senior citizen water and sewer discount, budget presentations on Tuesday and Thursday indicated.
But that number turned out to be wrong, according to city officials.
Due to an error in “financial reporting,” revenue lost from the city’s 20 percent senior citizen discount on water and sewer was overestimated, according to Haverlah.
The actual amount of revenue lost has not yet been reported.
The error is related to software supplied by Fathom Water Systems, a third-party system responsible for billing and customer service, according to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah, who said staff became aware of the accounting error Thursday.
“We are already working with Fathom as of today to try and figure out why that occurred,” Haverlah said.
The senior citizen discount has been a point of contention among councilmen as they consider priorities for the next fiscal year. Talks into adjusting the senior citizen discount, which affords senior citizens a 20 percent discount on utilities, will be delayed, Haverlah said.
“We will not be able to have a rate discussion that we wanted to have next week, because we need to get this figured out,” Haverlah said.
Currently, water and sewer expenses are proposed at $13,379,640, while revenues are set at $12,147,437.
These figures could change as city officials work to correct the accounting error.
