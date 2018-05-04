Pets caught in dangerous situations will now have a better chance of survival, thanks to a donation to the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
The Citizens Fire and Public Safety Volunteer Association presented the department with five sets of pet resusitation masks during a meeting Monday.
The donation was sparked by a recent incident when two pets rescued from a house fire had to be revived using oxygen masks designed for humans.
One of the two pets did survive.
“The generous donation from the members of the CFPSVA will provide the Fire Department a means to assist animals that experience a fire in their home,” said Michael Neujahr, Cove fire chief.
The association members donated the masks so every fire engine will be equipped with one.
Fire department staff will soon be trained to use the masks, as well.
