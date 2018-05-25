“I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.”
That’s the quote written on the back wall of the Beyond Limits Strength and Conditioning’s gym in Copperas Cove.
After spring football for the Bulldawgs was cancelled in order to allow the football program to begin a week early in August, a few members of the team decided to take preparation for the next season into their own hands.
“Anybody knows, if they take a break over the summer and come back, they’re going to get beat,” trainer and Beyond Limits owner Benjamin Eseroma said.
Eseroma, or Coach Ben as he’s better known, has been working with various players individually over the years and is a fan of Cove football.
Following the departure of long-term coach and athletic director Jack Welch from the high school, many became uncertain about what was in store for the Bulldawgs.
In early May, the Copperas Cove Independent School District approved the hiring of Jack Alvarez as the new athletic director and head football coach for the high school.
“We don’t know what’s going on and we’re not going to teach these kids to get their heads into politics,” Eseroma said. “Let’s just get them in here; let’s get them training.”
Eseroma told the players who have chosen to train with him, “Whatever you guys have from last year, let’s keep it going and try to bring a winning season.”
The program Eseroma has at Beyond Limits focuses on weight lifting, injury mitigation and polishing athletes’ mechanics.
“Our goal is to teach them to work out well,” he said, noting if the players ever encounter an off-season similar to this one again, “They’ll know what to do, including staying on top of their cardiovascular conditioning.”
A firm believer in Eseroma’s program is Shane Connell, father of Floyd and Tommy Connell.
Both Shane Connell’s sons played varsity at Cove last season.
Floyd Connell will graduate June 1 and has signed to play for the University of Louisiana Monroe on a full scholarship, after earning District 8-6A Offensive Most Valuable Player and all-state honors last season.
Tommy Connell will return to Copperas Cove High School this fall for his senior year.
Shane Connell has been bringing his boys to Beyond Limits to train with Eseroma for three years, due to their continued performance on the field.
“Just their overall endurance,” Shane Connell said of the biggest change he has seen. “Being able to put out that extra in our times, our running, our 40s, and our vertices.”
One moment in particular stands out to Shane Connell: last season Floyd Connell made a catch and was almost dragged down backward by his jersey as he tried to cross into the end zone.
“He was able to pull out of it and make the touchdown,” Shane Connell recalled, remembering immediately calling Eseroma after witnessing that play. “Anybody else would have been dragged down but, because of the stuff we do here with the coaches, it gives us that something extra.”
The training Cove athletes receive at Beyond Limits comes from trainers who have experience on the field. Eseroma is a former player and his brother, Matthew, was a two-time NFL combine invitee.
Coach Tyrone Carrasquillo played at the University of Wisconsin while obtaining his bachelor of science degree in kinesiology. He went on to become the assistant strength coach at the University of Texas Austin before joining Beyond Limits.
From their personal experiences, the trainers have been able to help the Cove athletes while also encouraging them to be leaders off the field.
“At times in our careers it seemed like nobody was there,” Eseroma said. “That’s when you need to step up as a captain and say, let’s get the entire team to the gym.”
Eseroma continued, “I would dedicate time in my gym throughout the summer for Cove Bulldawgs, in any sport for that matter. Let’s bring them in here, let’s keep them engaged, keep them out of trouble and keep them working out to try and bring another winning season to Copperas Cove.”
While Eseroma is offering these athletes the place and opportunity, it’s the Cove players themselves who choose to spend their time in the gym.
“We’re trying to get to the state championship next year,” Tommy Connell said. “So we’re bringing some of the guys from our school to work hard and try to get that top trophy.
Tommy Connell estimated, “We have about 14 of our guys, some of key players, coming day in and day out to work out with us.”
Despite distractions off the field, Shane Connell knows his son and the others on the team are going to do all they can in preparation for August.
“Regardless of what’s going on with the coaching staff, we’re still going to be here,” he said of Beyond Limits. “We’re still going to being doing whatever we need to get ahead. When it’s time, we’ll be ready to go.”
