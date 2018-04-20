After events such as Wi-Fi Wednesday and Photo Friday, the Copperas Cove Public Library brought National Library Week to a close April 14 by bringing together authors and clubs for Rally Day.
The Friends of the Library offered pizza, sandwiches and drinks as a fundraiser during the event.
Paul Fleet described how the Friends’ 35 members bought furniture for the meeting room, funded the library’s children’s program and stepped up when city funding was lacking to cover other library services.
“We’re all volunteers,” Fleet said.
Most of the money is raised through the Friends’ book sales, which were also a part of National Library Week.
Mike Call, a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism, brought his looms and spent the time weaving.
“I’ve been doing this about 10 years,” even before joining the SCA, he said. “I wanted something to do with my hands.”
The Central Texas Writers Society meets at the library on the fourth Thursday of each month, according to Nicole Metts, who urged visitors to jot a favorite quote on a note and post it on a display board.
“We welcome all kinds of writers,” she said, and will hold an open mic night at Lil’ Tex Restaurant from 8 to 9:30 today.
Members of the Double C’s Square Dance Club were dressed in costumes, and are preparing for their upcoming performance at Rabbit Fest during their Tuesday evening classes at the library.
Dungeons and Dragons books were on display, promoting the monthly Gaming Day on the third Saturday at the library. Authors Renee Alter of Lampasas, Helen Munday of Gatesville, Elizabeth Moon of Florence and Lynette Sowell of Copperas Cove shared their stories of becoming writers and their published works.
Their books ranged from memoirs and poetry to science fiction and fantasy, historical romance and mysteries.
Though National Library Week may be over, the Cove library continues to offer activities for the community. The library’s calendar is available at www.copperascovetx.gov/files/library/calendar.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.