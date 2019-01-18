Furloughed employees can apply for free or reduced student meals
Furloughed employees or employees required to work without pay may submit a household meal application based on the change in circumstances, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Those affected by the federal government shutdown are considered to have a change in economic circumstances.
Once eligibility is determined, the eligibility determination stays in affect for the rest of the school year. The household may request to return to a previous eligibility when the household recovers financially, but is not required to do so.
Go to https://bit.ly/2FqTqjr and click on “Meal Applications” to complete an application online. Applications may also be completed at 703 W. Avenue D.
For more information, call 254-547-1227, extension 11504.
MLK march, program is Monday
The Copperas Cove MLK Commemoration Committee will host the 21st annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
The event begins with a unity march scheduled for line-up at 12:45 p.m. Participants will start at the First Step Child Care Center at 1402 S. Farm-to-Market 116 and end at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 A. Farm-to-Market 116.
At 2 p.m., a program with the theme “Standing for Truth, Justice and Equality,” will feature Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Joe Burns. During the event, scholarships will be distributed to five area youths.
For more information, call 254-258-5930, or email Ladyc65_99@yahoo.com.
5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge set for Jan. 26
The city and the Tourism Department will host the 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 26.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. near City Park Pool at 1206 W. Avenue B, and is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
Early 5K registration is $20 and may be completed at https://bit.ly/2Trmzhc.
On-site registration the day of the run is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.
Polar Bear Plunge activities begin at 10 a.m. and are free for anyone who wishes to participate. Participants must be at least 10 years of age.
The plunge includes a costume and belly flop contest. Shirts will be available for purchase.
Questions should be directed to Brianna McGuine, tourism and information coordinator, at bmcguine@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
Animal Shelter free adoption event continues today
The Animal Shelter will host its monthly free adoption event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 1601 N. First St., and North Farm-to-Market 116.
During the event, the adoption fee for all adoptable dogs and cats will be waived. An adoption agreement, which requires the animals to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, will still be required.
Chipping is required at the time of adoption for $20.
This month’s event is sponsored by Collier Creations, which donated gift cards for custom printing/designs for clothing and travel mugs. Two adopting families will receive a custom designed travel mug.
For information, call 254-547-5584.
