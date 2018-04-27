Coming to a theater near you ...
Anyone seeing a movie in a theater from here to Temple in the coming weeks will also see a brief ad from the Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club.
The short video features images from last year’s Mayfest 5K Color Run, promoting this year’s event May 12 at Ogletree Gap Park.
The ad was created by Air Force videographer Dennis Ayres Jr., the son of Dennis Ayres Sr., a past president of the Noon Exchange Club.
“This is our big thing for the year,” Ayres Sr. said about the 5K during a planning meeting on Wednesday.
It’s the first time the club is using ads in movie theaters to encourage runners for the event, which supports child abuse prevention efforts.
The ad shows why the 5K is called the “Color Run”: Runners are sprayed with colored powder as they run, something the kids really enjoy, according to Ayres Sr.
The Noon Exchange Club is involved in a lot of other activities in Copperas Cove, as well.
The Exchange Club was started in Detroit, and now has headquarters in Toledo, Ayres Sr. explained.
“It’s the oldest community service organization in the country” at 107 years old, he added.
The Noon Exchange Club started in 1996 as an offshoot from Cove’s Morning Exchange Club, as Ayres Sr. tells it.
Retirees who no longer wanted to get up for a 6:30 a.m. meeting decided to create the new club, which meets the second and fourth Fridays of each month at Lil’ Tex Restaurant.
The Exchange Sunshine Home is the only senior living center in the country sponsored by an Exchange Club, said Ayres Sr.
On Make A Difference Day, members of the Noon Exchange Club can be found doing yard work at the facility.
Members volunteers at the local food bank and with Meals on Wheels.
For more than 20 years, the Noon Exchange Club has held the Feast of Sharing at the Civic Center, a Thanksgiving meal open to the community.
In 2017, the event fed nearly 800 people, according to Inez Faison, past president of the Noon Exchange Club.
The club sponsors Excel Clubs for high school students, including the only Excel Club for home-schooled students in the country.
Last weekend, the Noon Exchange Club raised over $800 at a bake sale, with the money going toward child abuse prevention programs.
That’s just a fraction of the club’s activities, too.
The club currently has about 50 members. New members are always welcome, which Faison clarified as “active members who are willing to participate on a regular basis.”
More information on the Noon Exchange Club is available at www.noonexchangeclubofcopperascove.com.
