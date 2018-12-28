Copperas Cove
- A burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault was reported at 1:06 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Pleasant Lane.
- An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, speeding more than 10 mph above the speed limit and expired registration were made at 1:21 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 1:36 a.m. and returned to parents at 5:01 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
- An accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 2:53 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawful carrying of weapon was made at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Alfred Drive.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Citation Circle.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence and an assault by contact-family violence were reported at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Dalton Street.
- A theft was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Vernice Drive.
- An unattended death was reported at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Big Divide Road.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
- A theft was reported at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Spirit Dancer Drive.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and resisting arrest, search or transport was made at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of weapon was made at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- An arrest for public intoxication was made at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
- Graffiti damage was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
- An accident was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- An assault by threat was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Freedom Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence and welfare concern were reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- A sexual assault was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Crider.
- An arrest for warrants for open container and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Brook Street.
- An assault was reported at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A report of shots-fired came in at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
- A burglary was reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
- Flooding was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday at Naruna Road bridge.
- A theft was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Loud music was reported at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Arnold Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
