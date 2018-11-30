Copperas Cove
- Continuous violence against the family was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Abandoning or endangering a child was reported at 6:36 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
- A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
- An assault with bodily injury - family violence was reported at 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 3:39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue F.
- A theft was reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
- A violation of protective order was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- A theft was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- A theft was reported at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Lubbock Drive.
- A theft was reported at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury - family violence was reported at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Oak Street.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Wanda Street.
- A forgery was reported at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
- A theft was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
- An assault was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
- A theft of property was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 2:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious act was reported at 7:27 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
- An assault was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Standefer Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Hackberry.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
- An assault was reported at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
