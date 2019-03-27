Ashley Coombs loves to dance. The reigning 2018 Ms. Five Hills dances daily and shares her passion with children that she mentors to pursue the arts.
Coombs, 34, began taking ballet at the age of 3. By age 10, she was dancing competitively on the All-Star Drill Team which she started herself and for which she recruited members. By the time Coombs reached high school, she was an all-star—literally. Coombs was selected for the All-American Dance Team all four years of her high school career where she also served as the captain of the national champion Friendswood High School Wranglerettes.
Upon graduation, she received a dance scholarship to San Jacinto College.
“The highlight of my college career was when I was selected to performed at the famed Kennedy Center in Washington, D. C. at the American College Dance Festival,” Coombs said.
After college, Coombs began professionally teaching dance to youngsters and has continued teaching for the last 18 years. Coombs was hired to instruct the All-Star Drill Team in 2001 and became the director in 2004. She expanded her teachings in 2003 where she became the assistant director over competitive teams for five years at Dance Expressions.
In 2010, Coombs began teaching at GymKix overseeing the award-winning High Velocity Dance Company. Today, Coombs still teaches but is also the GymKix Director of Operations, dance program director and artistic director.
Spectators attending the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on Saturday night, March 23, will get to see just a sampling of Coombs’ talent and expertise as she choreographed the opening number for the event.
Coombs became involved with the pageant through her daughter, Kadence.
“My daughter was fortunate to capture the Wee Little Miss title and we learned even more of what the pageant has to offer,” Coombs said. “My daughter won the Little Miss title in 2017 and she was afforded even more opportunities to impact our city and performed her own community service project at a very young age.”
With her daughter crowning her successor, Coombs decided to enter he pageant and won the title of Ms. Five Hills with her platform of service of making after-school activities affordable to at-risk students.
“My goal was to make it possible for all children to be able to take lessons in music, art, dance, gymnastics or play sports regardless of the fee,” Coombs said.
Coombs raised $3,200 by planning and executing Copperas Cove’s Inaugural Multicultural Festival. The money was donated to Communities in Schools which is currently paying for lessons for at-risk students in Copperas Cove to pursue their own passions without cost being a barrier.
As Coombs prepares to crown her successor on Saturday, she looks back fondly on her year of service citing laying and retrieving wreaths at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery as her favorite appearances from among nearly 200.
“It’s extremely important that we remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us and Christmas has always been special to me. So, this is the perfect opportunity to show our love and support.”
