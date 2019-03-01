HARKER HEIGHTS — Lights! Camera! Action! Preteen Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Briana Liles smiled, danced and shared her Lemonade Day secrets in front of the new Raising Cane’s location in Harker Heights as the cameras captured what will be the restaurant’s next national commercial.
Liles, who was selected as the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the year and went on to win National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year from among more than 80,000 children in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, was selected for the commercial since Raising Cane’s is the national Lemonade Day sponsor.
“Raising Cane’s is my favorite place to eat and always my first suggestion when my family asks,” Liles said. “So, it was perfect for me to do it and I was so honored they picked me.”
Liles was joined by her mom, Christy, who made the pair matching shirts with Liles’ shirt reading “Boss” and the back and her mom’s shirt reading “Staff.” The 10-year old said having her mom with her during the outdoor filming helped put her at ease in the 30 degree temperatures.
“At first, I was a little nervous but then just relaxed tried to make believe I was warm,” Liles said. “I had a great experience and can’t wait to see the commercial.”
Since winning National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year, Liles has been showered with gifts including a trip for her family to Disney, a Raising Cane’s gift basket full of gear including the stuffed dog, Cane, after which the restaurant chain is named, Raising Cane’s necklace, thermal bag, insulated cup sleeves, magnets, and gift cards to eat at the restaurant managed in Copperas Cove by Shaun Smith.
“We are super proud and honored to sponsor Brianna and the Five Hills Royalty,” Smith said. “Brianna has really shown what it means to be a young entrepreneur and bring home the Lemonade Day crown.”
The shy fourth grader learned about Lemonade Day through her title as Preteen Miss Five Hills. The Five Hills Scholarship Program encourages all of its titleholders junior high and younger to host their own stands to raise money for their chosen charities during their year-long reigns. Liles donated a portion of her proceeds to the Children’s Alopecia Project to fund a camp for children who suffer from the autoimmune disorder like she does.
Liles also filmed a Lemonade Day commercial with KWTX, the local television sponsor for the May event.
“I didn’t know what to expect. But once I got there and was a part of (the filming), I really loved the thought of being on television,” Liles said.
Since winning the pageant and experiencing all of the opportunities afforded to her, Liles has become an accomplished public speaker. She crowns her successor on March 23 at the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant. Deadline to enter the pageant is March 1. Applications may be accessed through Facebook or http://copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant/.
