Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School fifth-grader Georgia Montgomery understands she is fortunate. As she and her classmates at the school gathered up the final nonperishable food items for the Food for Families drive, she knew she did not have to worry about her Thanksgiving dinner and where it would come from. She wanted others to enjoy that same feeling of peace and togetherness.
“Even how small you are, you can still make a big difference,” Montgomery said.
All Copperas Cove Independent School District schools conducted food drives to support the annual Food for Families event that took place at grocery stores across Texas the week prior to Thanksgiving. Adopted military units from Fort Hood assigned to each school helped load up the thousands of pounds of food into the trucks of local charities.
“They made us feel so strong picking up those heavy boxes,” Montgomery said.
At Fairview/Miss Jewell, donations were collected and then counted by fourth- and fifth-graders with a friendly competition to see which grade level could win with the most number of items collected.
The fifth grade collected a total of 940 items and the fourth grade collected a whopping 1,027 items, making them the champion between the two grades. Collectively, the school collected nearly 2,500 pounds of food for the annual drive.
Fifth grader Bernice Chaco said the real winners are the families who are able to have an enjoyable Thanksgiving meal together.
“We do this to help the people who cannot afford to buy food,” Chaco said. “The boxes were so heavy and full of a lot of good food.”
The CCHS DECA Chapter headed up the high school’s drive resulting in more than 2,000 pounds of food collected.
Even CCISD’s youngest learners got involved in the drive with prekindergarten students at the Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy collecting 369 pounds of food. With the collections of all schools combined, the district raised more than 14,000 pounds of food for Food for Families. The donations support local food pantries.
Schools across the district collected non-perishable food items for Food for Families this year resulting in 14,215 total pounds collected. Here is a breakdown of what each school raised.
Williams/Ledger Elementary School: 977 pounds
Fairview/Jewel Elementary School: 2438 pounds
Parsons/Clements Elementary School: 627 pounds
House Creek Elementary School: 4990 pounds
Martin Walker Elementary School: 972 pounds
Mae Stevens Learning Academy: 369 pounds
Hattie Halstead Elementary School: 434 pounds
S.C. Lee Junior High School: 1247 pounds
Copperas Cove Junior High School: 87 pounds
Copperas Cove High School: 2074 pounds
