If Copperas Cove High School freshman Matthew Petty could name a super power his favorite teacher, Roxanne Davis, possesses, it would be patience.
“When it comes to people like me, I have a hard time getting things done,” the 15 year old said. “She always tries her hardest to make sure I am successful and I really appreciate that.”
Petty recorded a video and nominated Davis for Cinergy Entertainment’s Super Hero Teacher Award, which is selected based on a popular vote on Facebook.
“My heart was so touched by this young man’s gesture to show me he appreciated what I do to make him feel safe in my classroom,” Davis said. “It was so gratifying to have a student that just needed his learning style to be understood. As an educator, your whole life is spent learning how to differentiate for each of your students in order for them to be successful in the classroom environment.”
Davis was one of more than three dozen CCISD teachers nominated, including Robyn Petet from Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, whose pre-kindergarten students said she had the superpower of listening.
Petet was nominated by several of her pre-kindergarten students including Evangeline Andrius.
“My favorite thing about Mrs. Petet is she is the best teacher ever,” the 5 year old said.
Thirty six teachers were nominated with six CCISD teachers selected as finalists including Sheila Gilbert and Bridgette Gatzert, both of Copperas Cove Junior High, Jodi Wagner of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy and Michelle Ortiz of Clements/Parsons Elementary who was nominated for a second year after capturing the Cinergy Super Hero Teacher Award last year.
With voting taking place for only a 3 day period, students, parents, friends and families cast their votes for their favorite teachers with one vote allowed for an elementary teacher and one vote for a secondary teacher.
For winning the super hero teacher honors, Davis and Petet won movie tickets for a year along with a $200 gift card and more. All students in their classes also won free movie passes.
The contest included teachers from as far away as Amarillo and Odessa. This is the second year that a CCISD teacher has been selected for the honor.
Nancy Nelson of Cinergy Copperas Cove said the entertainment company wanted to honor educators for the selfless job they do.
“Teachers are the foundation for the future,” Nelson said. “They make a difference in the lives they touch every day. This is a small token for the amazing things they do and is our way to say thank you.”
