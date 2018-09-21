Residents boiled over water billing issues in Tuesday’s Copperas Cove City Council meeting in what has become tradition when the city’s third-party water supplier, Fathom, appears on the agenda.
In response to city council requests, Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah detailed an approaching utility account audit that will address widespread, alleged billing issues.
The City of Copperas Cove will pay $16,000 to examine 1 percent of water accounts and look at all billing aspects, meter readings and adjustments made to those accounts. The audit process will also explore solid waste accounts.
“We will provide the results to city council to determine whether a more in-depth audit is required,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah touched upon recent issues with meter readings. Around Sept. 5, Copperas Cove water meters, which are not proprietary to Fathom, were upgraded, which caused discrepancies in billing.
On Tuesday, the city of Copperas Cove also reported an interruption with Fathom call center phone lines. Cove residents can only discuss water account matters via phone with Fathom representatives based in Phoenix.
“Residents have every right to be frustrated, because it is technology,” Haverlah said. “Sometimes technology does not help us and causes other problems that appear greater than they may be.”
It wasn’t resident Theresa Deans first time confronting councilmen to decry Fathom.
“Once again, I come before you to cry about Fathom,” Deans said. “I don’t know why we’re paying these people the amount of money they’re being paid to do nothing. I also suspect that the number of complaints are not all going to Fathom, because I don’t think Fathom can handle the amount of complaints we have.”
Deans referred to an apparent situation in which one former, unnamed resident was billed $800 in a closeout bill for using more than 100,000 gallons prior to him moving, Fathom alleged.
“Hogwash,” Deans said. “The citizens are fed up. We are fed up to the point where we are looking at a class-action lawsuit because we’ve had enough.”
In other business, Haverlah provided an update on revisions to the potential U.S. Business Highway 190 project to the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The city had planned to dramatically change 1.2 miles of the main highway, from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, by reducing the number of lanes from three to two in both directions. A sidewalk for pedestrians and cyclists on the westbound side of Business 190 was also planned. Revisions submitted include no lane reductions and a narrower sidewalk for pedestrians only.
In the next council meeting on Oct. 2, councilmen will decide whether to proceed or back out of the project. Haverlah said the option to table that decision is also available.
Two public hearings for KTMPO to collect public input are scheduled one day before that decision: the first at noon at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Ave. E., and the second at 5 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments building in Belton, 2180 N. Main St.
