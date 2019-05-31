“Taps” is a bugle call played by the United States Armed Forces at dusk, during flag ceremonies, and funerals. The official military version is played by a single bugle or trumpet.
For anyone who has served, or known a family member that has served, the sounds are a solemn reminder of those who took their right hand and volunteered their lives for their country.
One of those times is during Memorial Day, which was observed on Monday.
Locally, two veteran organizations held separate ceremonies for the same cause.
During the morning hours, more than 45 people gathered at the Copperas Cove cemetery to honor those who served in the Armed Forces that are no longer living.
The ceremony was hosted by the Olan Forest Smith Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577.
“This is not about something that we want to do but have to. These are our comrades and we honor them every day, especially today,” said Post Commander Herb Wright.
United States Army veteran Dawn Hale said Veteran’s Day is for those who served that is still living and deceased. “But this day is for them, to memorialize their service and sacrifice,” she said.
Established in 1951, the post held a Memorial Day ceremony for more than 40 years, according to Wright.
Those among the audience was VFW 8577 junior vice commander and Vietnam War veteran Dave Mills.
Mills served two tours during the war, from 1967 to 1968 and again from 1970 to 1971.
“We have people today who are celebrating today with barbecues and enjoying themselves among family and friends. If it wasn’t for a veteran, that would never happen.”
Cove ended its Memorial Day ceremonies outside the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans building on Fourth Street with the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony.
There, members of the audience included Copperas Cove Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey; Killeen councilmembers Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris; and Rita Seffrood, the widow of the late Frank Seffrood, who was the Cove mayor before he died in December 2018.
Also in attendance was longtime Cove mayor and Coryell County Judge John Hull with his wife Shirley.
Jonathan Haywood, the organization’s president, emceed the ceremony.
“Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring. Most importantly, it’s about letting the families of these fallen comrades know we are here to support them and they are not forgotten. To help them find, hopefully, closure,” he said. “Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will continue with our deep commitment to the Central Texas region as we provide unwavering assistance to Central Texas veterans, active duty, citizens and family members.”
