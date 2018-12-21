Copperas Cove
- An arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge, second offense, was made at 4:33 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- A theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Two or more assaults on family members, assault with bodily injury-family violence were reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
- An arrest on a warrant for theft was reported at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
- An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one less than 1 gram, and resisting arrest, search or transport was made at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was made at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Credit card abuse and burglary of a building were reported at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Carothers Street.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Mike Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Theft and criminal mischief were reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Belinda Circle.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported and an arrest was made for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Old Copperas Cove Road.
- Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 11th Street.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday.
- An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
- An arrest on a warrant for expired registration was made at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made for failure to identify as fugitive from justice, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and assisting other agencies on warrants for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 under 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- An assault with bodily injury and assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
Lampasas
- An arrest on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, was made at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge while license invalid with previous convictions was made at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue C.
- An arrest on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
- Harassment was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
- A suspicious person was reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday on Hollywood Drive.
- A prowler was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hollywood Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday on East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday on North Key Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for driving while license invalid and possession of marijuana was made at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue G.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Second Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
- A theft was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- Harassment was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Shots fired was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on Old Georgetown Road.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
