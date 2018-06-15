A Copperas Cove man was arrested and put in Bell County jail after police said he is a felon who was in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Antwon Dywon Harris, 31, on Saturday and imposed a $40,000 bond on the charge.
Harris has a total of $118,000 in bonds, including a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a family member and two Class B misdemeanors, according to jail records.
Killeen Police Department officers responding Thursday to a burglary in progress call found an open window at a mobile home, shattered glass around the front door and a man lying face-down on the floor, according to an arrest affidavit.
“It took officers multiple attempts to wake the sleeping male, who was then detained,” according to the affidavit.
Next to the man was a revolver, police said.
Officers said the man gave multiple names and later the officers were able to identify the man as Harris, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
After doing a criminal history check on Harris, they discovered “multiple” felony convictions, including an eight-year sentence on the same charge in 2012.
Harris was on parole after an early release, police said.
A jury acquitted Harris after a 2011 trial on a murder charge in an unrelated 2008 case.
