Area police reports indicated:
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern and emergency medical detention was reported at 7:52 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest on warrants for delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and theft of property with previous conviction was made at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Hughes Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A robbery was reported at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, running stop sign, theft of property, lottery fraud, taking water unlawfully was made at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Public lewdness was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A theft was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Abandon or endanger child, criminal negligence was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
- An accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:11 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Third Street.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, was made at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An assault was reported at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday on Hillcrest Drive.
- Fraud was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, under 1 gram, in a drug-free zone was a made at 11:11 a.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A disturbance was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday on East Fourth Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- An accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
