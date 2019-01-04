Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:26 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- A theft was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Blue Spur Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:44 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ridge Street.
- Debit card abuse, theft was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
- A robbery was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Wild Plum Drive.
- An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury-family violence and evading arrest or detention was made at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- Graffiti was reported at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Big Divide Road.
- A sexual assault was reported at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Harassment was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Miles Street.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams; and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Graffiti was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- Abandoning or endangering a child immediate danger bodily injury was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
- An accident was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Business U.S. Highway 190 and South Main Street.
- An arrest on a warrant for cruelty to a non-livestock animal was made at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Avenue F.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Interference with emergency, resisting arrest and assault-family violence was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
- Harassment was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
- Driving without a license was reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant was made at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pecan Street and Third Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 281 North.
- Theft was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- An assault was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:21a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An accident was reported at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
- An arrest for assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue C.
- Theft was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
- Loud music was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday in WM Brook Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.