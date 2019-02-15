Area police reports indicated;
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on a warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle was made at 11:51 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Matthew Circle.
- A theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
- An assault by contact family violence was reported at 10:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence was made at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- An accident was reported at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Little Street.
- An arrest on a warrant for continuous violence against family was made at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury and assault by contact was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- A sexual assault child, indecency with a child by sexual contact and display harmful material to minor was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
- A theft was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence and warrants for speeding was made at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence was made at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
- An aggravated sexual assault child was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest for theft was made at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Drive. An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with bodily injury family violence was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- An arrest for display wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was made at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North First Street.
- Assisting another agency on affidavit of surety to surrender principal unlawful restraint family violence was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- A runaway was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
- A sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault with bodily injury family violence was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III and Old Copperas Cove Road.
- An arrest for evading arrest or detention was made at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Nathan Lane.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Arson was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
- A theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Third Street.
- Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
- Disorderly conduct public affray and assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
- An arrest for disorderly conduct public affray was made at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
- Animal at large, vicious animal was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence (choking) was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Mike Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- An arrest on a warrant for dangerous drugs was made at 9:42 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block South Broad Street.
- A civil issue was reported 6:33 p.m. Monday in the 600 block South Main Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
- An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
- Shots fired was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Howe Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Walnut Street.
- An accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Willis Street.
- A theft of service was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
- A theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Sunrise Hills.
- Fraud was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bridge Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An assault was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A theft was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violation of promise to appear was made at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
- An arrest on warrants for assault by threat and expired motor vehicle registration was made at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Theft was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
