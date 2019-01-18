Copperas Cove
- An open investigation was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Hughes Avenue.
- An arrest for failure to appear, theft of property was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 3 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Dennis Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
- Assisting another agency on possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:33 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- Graffiti was reported at 7:08 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Manning Street and Cummings Avenue.
- A runaway detained and released to parent was reported at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest for criminal trespass was reported at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group two, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- An accident was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assisting another agency for assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams was made at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Sorrel Drive.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
- An arrest on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury-family/household member was made at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dryden Avenue.
- An arrest for possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- Assault by contact and hindering creditor was reported at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sherry Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Clara Drive.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- Harassment by phone was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dryden Avenue.
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest on a warrant for driving while license invalid was made at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Duty upon striking unattended vehicle was reported at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
- Striking fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
Lampasas
- An arrest on a warrant for minor in possession of tobacco was made at 11:27 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:01 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Western Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
- An accident was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group three less than 28 grams, child not secured by seatbelt and failure to appear was made Monday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Third Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- A disturbance was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
- Fraud was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Hillcrest Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on Park Lane.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
- An arrest on warrants for minor in possession of alcohol, second offense, consumption of alcohol by minor and violation of promise to appear was made at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Avenue B.
- Fraud was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East North Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Willis Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.