Area police reports indicated:
Copperas Cove
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 1:59 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
- Harassment by phone was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
- An assault by contact and emergency medical detention were reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Deer Flat Drive.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- An arrest on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, was made at 9:21 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was reported at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
- An arrest on a warrant for insufficient clearance was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hughes Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
- Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A theft was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and minor in possession of tobacco were reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and School Street.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- Harassment was reported at 9:08 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
- An assault was reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
- An assault was reported at 1:29 p.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
- An arrest on two warrants for assault causing bodily injury was made at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
- An arrest was made on a warrant for duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping was made at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- An arrest on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of firearm, possession of controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram, and assault family or household member by impeding breath or circulation was made at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- An assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
- An arrest on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle was made at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
