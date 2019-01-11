Copperas Cove
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:31 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A sexual assault was reported at 5:42 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief and graffiti was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest on warrant for another agency for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was made at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Patricia Street.
- A theft was reported at 4:19 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one, under 1 gram was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of McFarland Drive.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Risen Star Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery were reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- A theft was reported at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of January Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Wild Plum Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:58 Tuesday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- An arrest for another agency for criminal mischief was made at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
- An accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Avenue D and Wolfe Road.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A theft was reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Race Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West First Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest for assault of public servant and assault causing bodily injury-family violence were made at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
- Harassment was reported at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
- An assault was reported at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.