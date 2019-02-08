Area police reports indicated:
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane.
- An assault by contact family violence was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Red Bud Drive.
- Debit card abuse was reported 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
- An arrest for driving while license invalid and warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram, was made at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 6:51 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Traci Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft of a motorcycle was reported at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
- An arrest on a warrant for duty on striking fixture or highway landscaping was made at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Griffin Drive.
- An arrest for forgery of a government document; possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; failure to identify as fugitive from justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; and display wrong or fictitious license plate was made at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest on a warrant for theft of firearm was made at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
- An assault by contact family violence was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
- An assault by contact family violence was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An emergency medical detention was made at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Lampasas
- An arrest on warrants for public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and animal violations were made at 7:05 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 800 block North Key Avenue.
- An assault by threat was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 600 block Old Georgetown Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 500 block South Chestnut Street.
- An accident was reported on Monday in the 2200 block of South Highway 183.
- An accident was reported on Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest for theft under $100, driving while license invalid with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for assault of family or household member with previous conviction were made at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- An assault was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
- An accident was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
- A disturbance was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
- A missing person was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
