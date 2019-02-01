Copperas Cove police say an employee at a local gun shop stole 118 guns while he worked there in 2016 and 2018.
Tyrell Reshard Washington was arrested Thursday morning and was not listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Jan. 25. His bond had been set at $20,000, according to Sgt. Kevin Miller, the Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer.
Police arrested Washington on a felony theft charge of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, about 7:18 a.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E, according to police records.
Cove police began investigating Washington when the owner of EJI Firearms in Cove said he realized more than 90 firearms had been transferred to the former employee, according to the arrest affidavit.
“It had been discovered during an audit of their records that a former employee, Washington, had transferred a large sum of firearms to himself without authorization,” police said.
Records showed that 92 Glock pistols had been transferred to Washington over the course of about a year, from June 2016 to June 2017.
“Washington was interviewed and ultimately confessed to obtaining approximately 84 firearms from the business without rendering payment,” the affidavit states. ”During the course of the investigation ... I learned that Washington had gifted, sold or traded the vast majority of the firearms he had obtained unlawfully.”
Police also said Washington would transfer firearms to individuals without them paying the business.
Police said some of the firearms were found later at Washington’s residence.
The 118 stolen firearms are worth more than $50,000, according to the affidavit.
Theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 is a third-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code Title 7 Chapter 31.
