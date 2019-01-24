A Copperas Cove couple said they were victims of a scam initiated through text messages.
According to Mary Reed, one of the victims of the scam, she received a text around Christmas from “David,” claiming to be an employee from a company in Fort Worth that was trying to get area residents signed up to host Budweiser car wraps on their vehicles for $500 a week.
“We contacted (David) by text and answered a few simple questions and was told that he would send the check out to us in the amount of $1,950,” Reed said in an email. “One week later we received the check and found out nine days later that the check was written on a closed account.”
Reed’s bank never cashed that check after putting an initial hold on it, Reed said. However, David assured her the problem was a simple banking error and he sent the couple another check.
This time the bank allowed the check to be cashed within a day based the couple’s good credit with the bank, Reed said.
David asked Reed to download the Zelle app and transfer $1,400 to the installer to cover materials and transportation.
“I did not think ... until later that a legitimate contractor would have paid the sub-contractor and sent us the rest (of the money) for the first week of the wrap period,” Reed said in an email to the Herald.
Reed said their bank soon found that second check to also be fraudulent, which sent their account balance spiraling into the negative. She said they have contacted their bank and started a claim for the $1,400, but they do not know if they will be able to recover their money.
Copperas Cove Police Department Sgt. Kevin Miller said local police are investigating.
“They did file a report with the PD, where they were victims of a scam,” Miller said in an email to the Herald. “The scheme is similar to most scams where the victim is sent a check. The victim is usually directed to deposit part of the check and they are supposed to keep the remainder.
“The checks are usually fraudulent, and the victim and sometimes the bank is out the money. This particular scam where they are supposed to wrap their car with an advertisement has not been too common, but the concept is the same.”
ANOTHER FRAUD
Another type of text fraud is “smishing” a text message scam that will typically contain a link to fake website that will try to harvest the victim’s bank login or credit card information. While many text message scammers claim to be from a bank, some fraudsters will claim to work for various companies.
Smishing can be difficult to spot, particularly if it’s someone who would normally contact you by text, according to moneyadviceservice.org.
But, like email scams, there are some tell-tale signs.
For example, there might be spelling mistakes or the text just addresses the victim as Sir or Madam.
Real messages from these companies will usually address people by their full name.
Potential smishing scams should be reported to the company who allegedly sent the message.
This will give them the chance to alert other users to the risks.
