Bridget Joseph has a heart for children — especially children who need some extra guidance to get on the right path. This passion is what brought her to Crossroads High School, Copperas Cove ISD’s alternative school of choice, and Joseph has never left.
Crossroads Principal James Irick said Joseph, who works as a paraprofessional, has been a great addition to the staff.
“She jumped right in a rolled up her sleeves and got to work from day one,” Irick said. “The biggest thing she does is look for unique and creative ways to assist the teachers in the classroom by providing support and re-teach to students when there are difficult concepts.”
Jospeh is very involved in the instructional planning and implementation of the curriculum for students. She understands that students learn differently and takes different approaches with different students.
“We see there is a definite difference in students’ grades, especially in rooms where Ms. Joseph has a presence,” Irick said.
Joseph, who began her career at Crossroads as a substitute teacher, currently serves as the Behavior Interventionist for the science classroom. Irick says Joseph has also become the dependable constant in the disciplinary alternative education program with her ever-steady expectations and organization.
“Ms. Joseph has a great rapport with our students. They know there is a teacher/student relationship with her and they do not try to push the line,” Irick said. “However, our students also know she is there for them and genuinely takes an interest in their lives. She is there for them when something positive occurs and celebrates with them. She is also there for them when something devastating may occur and gives them a shoulder to cry on.
“She sees when students are upset and are acting out of character and instead of brushing the behavior off. She takes the time to figure what has happened to make the negative behavior occur. Because our students see that quality in her, they become very remorseful when they take out their anger on her and they apologize.
Joseph was also instrumental in the school’s successful United Way campaign this year serving as the campus co-chairman. Joseph worked to come up with ideas to raise money for the campaign with one of her moist successful being the pie in the face fundraiser where Joseph herself was “pied” by a student.
“When our campus had an opening, we approached Ms. Jospeh and asked her if she would be willing to interview for the job. She agreed and she joined our staff in December of 2015,” Irick said. “She has been one of the best hires we ever made.”
Joseph was selected as the 2019 Crossroads High School Paraprofessional of the Year.
