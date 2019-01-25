Crossroads High School graduated 19 students during its winter graduation.
Crossroads provides nontraditional learning opportunities for students looking for an alternative to the traditional high school setting.
Students work at their own pace allowing them to obtain credits on which they have fallen behind or work ahead and graduate early.
Graduate Lila Konz turned 18 on graduation day, which occurred a semester ahead of the regular schedule for her, but just barely.
Konz admitted she stayed up until 2 a.m. finishing the last credit needed to graduate. She finished her final exam 10 minutes ahead of the deadline. Passing the exam and the course, she was able to walk the stage and receive her diploma.
Konz, who attended Copperas Cove High School her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, decided in her senior year to transfer to Crossroads.
“It took a lot of research and background knowledge,” Konz said in reference to the essay she prepared when applying to attend Crossroads High School. “It was a 10-page essay, but mine came out to be 16 pages. I am an overachiever, I guess. That’s kind of why I am at Crossroads. I wanted to graduate early.”
Because students complete their credits at their own pace, many do not attend graduation as they are already working, have joined the military or moved from the area.
Crossroads expects another 40 to 50 graduates to walk the stage in May.
