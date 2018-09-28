In a reversal after its Tuesday meeting, Central Texas College officials decided to forgo the recently approved tax rate because of questions regarding the process, officials announced.
At Tuesday’s CTC board of trustees meeting, Harker Heights resident and business owner Scot Arey questioned the validity of the board’s actions, quoting Texas Tax Code regulations pertaining to voting protocol.
“I am disturbed by the misleading public statements from this board over the past week that it voted to raise taxes when it absolutely had not passed a tax increase,” Arey said in the meeting. “For you all must know that, and I’m reading verbatim from Texas Code, at least 60 percent of the members of the governing body must vote in favor of the ordinance, resolution or order.”
Arey then pointed out that two members of the board were absent from last week’s vote, and claimed the vote was therefore not reflective of a majority of the governing body.
The legislation Arey quoted is Texas Tax Code 26.05b.
Arey’s comments came after the CTC board approved the minutes from last week’s special meeting, where the board voted in favor of implementing of a new tax rate for the school’s district.
Board member Rex Weaver addressed the presence of a quorum in response to Arey’s statement, also recounting that the board runs its meetings based on Robert’s Rules of Order, a series of guidelines for parliamentary procedure for meetings published first by Army general Henry M. Robert in 1876.
As outlined in Section 5.05 of the CTC board of trustees bylaws, “the presence of a majority of the trustees shall be necessary and sufficient to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, and the act of a majority of the trustees present at any meeting at which there is a quorum shall be the act of the Board of Trustees.”
Texas Tax Code 6.04a also states that a majority of the appraisal district board of directors constitutes a quorum.
However, members of the CTC administration were uncertain whether the bylaws held the same weight as the Texas Tax Code, thereby questioning whether or not the quorum sufficiently fulfilled legal requirements.
The administration then contacted each board member and informed them of the decision to reject the vote, according to Barbara Merlo, director of marketing and outreach for CTC.
“We weren’t sure if (Arey’s) claims were completely right, but they were right enough for us to be sure we were doing the right thing,” Merlo said.
In order to conduct a new vote, the board would be required to provide advanced written notice and conduct a special meeting, an option deemed impractical under current time constraints.
Since the rate must be set by Sept. 30, the tax rate will revert back to the “effective” rate of 13.99 cents on each $100 valuation, Merlo said in an email statement.
“This rate will be in effect for taxpayers in the Killeen Independent School District and Copperas Cove Independent School District taxing areas for 2019,” Merlo said.
The board will have until Oct. 5 to vote to make the effective tax rate official.
“I am satisfied that the CTC board made the right decision to protect the rights of local taxpayers,” Arey said via email about the announcement. “When (the board’s) view of community encompasses both the college and the taxpayers, we are all better for it. I appreciate their service.”
The proposed tax rate of 14.83 cents per $100 valuation would have increased total tax revenue by over $780,000.
“We will have to continue to tighten our belt,” Merlo said.
