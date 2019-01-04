Central Texas College will host a new student orientation Jan. 11 in the Anderson Campus Center, building 156. Check-in and walk-in registration begins at 8 a.m. and the session starts at 8:15 a.m. with a welcome from school administrators. The new student orientation is open to all incoming freshmen and other first-time students to CTC.
During the orientation, students will learn about campus policies, procedures, student services, campus clubs and organizations and general information to help them find their way around campus. Discussion and question/answer panels will be held on financial aid and Blackboard – CTC’s learning management system for online classes.
A question/answer session with a faculty panel and a student panel consisting of student ambassadors will also be conducted. Students can then get assistance with completing the admissions process and academic advising to establish their degree plan. The orientation concludes with a campus tour.
To pre-register for the new student orientation, students should call CTC Student Life at 254-526-1258 or register online on the CTC website using the campus event calendar link. Spring semester classes start Jan. 14.
