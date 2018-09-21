Central Texas College held a ceremony last week for students who recently completed the 13-month, 31-credit hour emergency medical technician certificate program.
The students will now take the state licensing exam to become a certified EMT by the Texas Department of Health and/or the National Registry of EMTs.
Guest speaker for the ceremony was James Davis, a paramedic/firefighter, with the Killeen Fire Department.
Recognized during the ceremony were class valedictorian Travis Gibson and salutatorian Matthew Byrd. Member of the class then announced the following award winners:
Field preceptor of the year — Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center Pediatrics.
Skills instructor of the year — Zachary Peterson and Mark DiGiacomo, CTC adjunct faculty and members of the Killeen Fire Department.
Clinical preceptor of the year -— John MacDonald of the Killeen Fire Department.
CTC EMT fall 2018 graduates were Kayla Amundson, Justin Barnes, Michael Barnett, Dustin Bennett, Jonathan Blair, Jared Briggs, Matthew Byrd, Marshall Dobkin, Randy Ewing, Christopher Gargagliano, Adrian Gibson, Travis Gibson, Jeremy Hamilton, Dillon Irwin, Stuart Kiefer, Ian Kubacak, Colby Kwolek, Stuart Laperouse, Christopher Mitchell, Dylan Otto, Steven Patterson, Keaton Przybylski, Michelle Ray, Jacob Sanford, Alyssa Schwindt, Chanda Simmerman, Austin Simpson, Tyson Taylor, Nicole Viana, Zachariah Wallace, Rebecca White and Matthew Wintzinger.
Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the emergency medical services professions, CTC offers one of only 35 nationally-accredited EMT programs in Texas.
Students can enter the one-year certificate program or a two-year credit program (69 credit hours) that leads to an associate degree in applied science.
In addition to coursework, students in the certificate program must also participate in various clinicals and practicums.
CTC offers EMT-paramedic program courses as both day and evening classes.
For more information on these and refresher courses, contact the CTC Nursing and Allied Health Department at 254-526-1265 or 254-526-1479.
