Clad in pink from head to toe, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty not only looked the part, they fully demonstrated their efforts to kick out cancer at the annual Metroplex 5K Breast Cancer Walk.
Cancer Fundraising and Awareness is the community service platform of Teen Miss Five Hills Carleigh Ross, who seizes every chance to battle the deadly disease.
“Cancer is a disease that touches the lives of every individual in some way. My Grandpa Ron was the best grandpa any girl could ask for. Some of my best memories were with Grandpa Ron, and before he could make it to see his little girl dressed up for senior prom, or graduation, or my wedding day, cancer took him right out of my hands,” Ross said. “For me, losing my grandpa to leukemia and my great grandpa to a brain tumor sparked my motivation to join in the fight against cancer seven years ago.”
The threat of inclement weather moved the event indoors and shortened the 5K to about a half- mile. But, the spirit of the volunteers and survivors including the Five Hills royalty was not dampened. Following the walk, they stayed and danced the morning away in the cafeteria of Shoemaker High School celebrating the opportunity to live.
The royalty switched out of their pink cancer awareness attire and into their favorite Halloween costumes to partner with Copperas Cove’s Raising Cane to run the Falloween Costume Contest for the third consecutive year.
Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball, dressed in her poodle skirt and scarfs, said the event drew 124 contestants and approximately 180 competitors including the group and family categories.
“The participants in the Falloween costume contest gave us a challenge because they had some original and homemade costumes. It was hard to choose the best because there were so many amazing ones,” Kimball said. “And, it is always a difficult decision to select a winner which is why there are multiple judges because everyone looks so terrific in their costumes.”
In royal sightings this week, look for the royalty to host the 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza to benefit the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter and assist with the YMCA Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee and the Pink Warrior Angels Pink Block Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.