In the City Council meeting Nov. 20, interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah provided an update on the timeline of renovations to be made on U.S. Business Highway 190, the main stretch running through Copperas Cove.
Following criticism from both residents and councilmen, the renovation will include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
The revisions cost the city an additional $72,000 on top of the $518,975 that has already been spent toward design and planning.
An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.
In December, the city plans n finishing the “30 percent phase” of the design, which will then be submitted to the Texas Department of Transportation for a comprehensive review of the schematic design.
TxDOT will hold a public hearing Feb. 12 at the Civic Center.
The meeting will be run entirely by TxDOT, according to Haverlah, and will feature a presention of the project and comments received.
In June 2019, the city anticipates completion of the “60 percent design” completion.
Then, between March and May 2020, bid letting for the construction of the project will occur.
