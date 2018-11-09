Available trustee spots for the Copperas Cove Independent School District on the ballot this year were the positions of board trustees Place 1 and Place 2.
Inez Faison held onto her spot in Place 1 by 52.2 percent with 3,056 votes, Her challenger, John Gallen, received 2,798 votes.
Faison was elected to the board in 2007 to fill an unexpired term. In May 2009, she was elected to a full three-year term and currently serves as the board’s vice president.
Faison could not be reached for comment Thursday.
For Place 2, Shameria Ann Davis came out on top against three other opponents, receiving 39.64 percent of votes with 2,316. She defeated incumbent Harry Byrd, and fellow challengers Joseph Leary and Jeff Gorres.
Byrd received 21.64 percent of the votes with 1,264. Leary received 19.14 percent of votes with 1,118. Gorres received 19.58 percent of votes with 1,144.
Davis is a wellness consultant with the Texas Association of Counties. She said her top two goals include improving the child’s nutrition program and the gifted and talented program.
“It was a close election. I wasn’t sure I would win, but I’m excited to focus on those as my main two things to work on,” Davis said.
Those retaining their seats are President Joan Manning, Jim Copeland, Mike Wilburn, Bob Weiss and Karen Harrison.
