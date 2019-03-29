A head-on collision early Monday morning occurred outside Copperas Cove left one woman dead and sent two others, including a child, to nearby hospitals.
Summer Hanebuth, 30, of Gatesville, died at the scene of the accident after her 2001 Buick sedan crossed into the northbound lane of FM 116 and collided head-on with a 2017 Jeep shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, said the Department of Public Safety in a press release.
A boy who was riding in the Buick was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with what DPS described as non-incapacitating injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, Lance Heidt, 47, of Copperas Cove, was transported by helicopter to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of incapacitating injuries, according to the release.
