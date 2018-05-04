Sgt. Lester Nace of the Copperas Cove Police Department wants the public to know that it’s possible to drop off old prescription drugs almost any time.
There is a red bin in the lobby of the police department where the bottles can be placed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That was part of Nace’s message to those who dropped off bags full of prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative on Saturday.
As he emptied the bottles into large plastic bags, Nace estimated the value of a full bag of the medications at $30,000 to $40,000.
Nace also ensured those dropping off the bottles that the containers would be recycled, after the Police Explorers marked out all personal information on the labels.
For Nace, it’s about keeping people — and the environment — safe. He emphasized how important it is for people not to flush old medications down the toilet, where they get into the water supply.
Nace is part of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit task force, which brings together law enforcement personnel to tackle the ever-present illegal drug problem in the area.
“It’s not a single-city problem,” Nace said.
While many people might think illegal drugs are more wide-spread in large inner city areas, Nace explained, “Smaller cities still have to cope with it.”
Since the 1990s, illegal drugs have become more of a problem in rural areas, Nace said, especially crystal methamphetimine.
“The average citizen doesn’t know about it,” Nace added, especially the amount of drug trafficking between cities.
Nace has been a police officer for 18 years and admits to doing “just about everything” in the department. Being part of the Organized Crime Unit includes dealing with gambling and prostitution, but drugs are a major part of his duties.
On April 27, for that matter, he and other officers obtained a warrant to saw open a safe where drugs were being stored.
Being part of the Bell County task force is helpful, Nace said, because it gives police agencies multiple resources to continue dealing with the ongoing problem of illegal drugs, as do the prescription drug take-back events.
