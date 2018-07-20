Discussed Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees meeting were newly approved expenditures, recognition of community service and the introduction of the new principal at House Creek Elementary School.
Expenditures
The board renewed an agreement with the city to station police officers at Copperas Cove High School.
The new agreement, totalling $146,976, will provide for two full-time certified police officers at the high school. The cost is an increase of $7,845 from last year, according to the board’s agenda.
The increase is due to a projected 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment, a market adjustment for police officer salaries and a slight increase in benefits.
In addition, the board approved a contract for special education physical therapy services, worth $70,000 from budgeted funds.
Also approved was an excess fund balance purchase of $43,143.51 for a quote from Ace Mart Restaurant Supply for the purchase of two Combi-Ovens for Fairview/Miss Jewell and Martin Walker elementary schools.
Heart of Texas Landscape and Irrigation bid $55,565 on July 9 for landscape and irrigation installation for the District Service and Training center, which the board approved. Also approved was an expenditure of $58,650 for a quote by Edgenuity for the Credit Recovery and student self-accelerated credit program.
The board approved a $37,625.85 purchase of Imagine Learning curriculum and programming for English as a second language — $30,000 of this was funded with Title III funds 2018-2019, with the remaining $7,625.85 funded locally.
Recognition
The board recognized several people before the main agenda was discussed.
Members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty were recognized for work during the third Laundry Day, which benefits students through Communities in Schools. More than 2,000 pounds of clothes were cleaned at Wells Laundromat for students in need.
Also recognized was Kelli Wells, the owner of Wells Laundromat, for not charging the royalty to use the washers and dryers.
Alexis Grasso, a junior at Copperas Cove High School, was recognized by the board for having placed in the top three at the International HOSA Conference in the category of medical assisting.
New leadership
Before the meeting ended, the board introduced Todd Williams as the new principal of House Creek Elementary School.
“I can’t wait to get started and I look forward to connect with the community, and very excited about this opportunity,” Williams said.
Williams will be the principal of one of most populated schools in CCISD, with a little more than 800 students.
In addition, Leah Miller will return to Clements Parsons Elementary School as an assistant principal. “It is exciting to return to Clements Parsons, because I have worked with most of the staff, and the school is moving forward and doing great things.”
The next board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the CCISD District Service and Training Center at 408 S. Main St.
