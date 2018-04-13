Personnel contracts and other new hires were among the topics discussed by the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees at Monday’s workshop, and voted on at Tuesday’s regular meeting, were hirings and resignations.
Of 42 applicants for the posted position of deputy superintendent of instructional services, the board learned 26 had earned the required doctorate degree.
Applicants included current superintendents, executive directors, directors, and campus principals, with finalists for the position interviewed by a team consisting of board members and district administrators.
Patricia Remissong, who most recently worked as a faculty member at the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Alexandria, Virginia, was unanimously approved by the board for the position. The salary range for the position is listed as $102,098 to $135,338.
“We are honored to have the expertise you bring,” said Joan Manning, CCISD board president, to Remissong who sat in the board room.
Part of the consent agenda approved by a single, unanimous vote of the board, two teachers and a special education instructional coach were presented to the board as new hires for the 2017-2018 school year, with three elementary teachers, a diagnostician and an licensed specialist in school psychology intern hired for the 2018-2019 school year.
Contract extensions or renewals for over 100 administrators, staff and teachers were also approved in the consent agenda.
A report listing the resignations of 18 teachers from across the district and an assistant principal from Copperas Cove High School was reviewed by the board.
Items discussed Monday and approved on the consent agenda were the purchase of a new scoreboard and play timers for Bulldawg Stadium, amounting to nearly $44,000 and the Schoology Assessment Management Platform, with a cost of $37,800.
Superintendent Joe Burns praised the software, which “allows teachers to assess students electronically.”
The demolition of technology cabling at Copperas Cove High School by the CMC Network has a cost of more than $33,000, approved on the consent agenda.
The board was informed that credit rating agency Standard & Poor has raised the underlying rating to AA- from A+, on a AAA scale, on Copperas Cove ISD outstanding general obligation debt.
Burns used the news to congratulate the district’s finance and business department on their work to attain a superior status in their handling of CCISD funds. Having one of the highest bond ratings improves the district’s ability to do business, he added.
The rating was achieved after S&P reviewed information provided by CCISD. In the report detailing the rating, S&P noted the district’s “Stable economy that benefits from access to the Fort Hood Army base, good income levels, and good financial management policies and practices.”
Doug Whitt with SAMCO Capital Markets Inc. gave a presentation on how the Texas-based company could provide investment services to the district.
Whitt emphasized the company’s financial consulting and investment record, including doing business with 130 Texas school districts. He mentioned the company’s AAA rating among many of these schools.
A presentation on “Improving Teaching and Learning through Design and Collaboration,” was a follow-up to the implementation of a design model first introduced to the district by Jennifer Fentress, a School by Design field expert.
She has been working with CCISD staff at Copperas Cove High School, Copperas Cove Junior High and S.C. Lee Junior High as they begin using and putting this program into place.
Some items reported were evaluations of current practices, such as looking into academic learning and best use of planning time, “pain points,” notably declining state scores and discipline referrals, and even design principles, such as classroom conditions upon which to improve.
“We’ve got to start (them) at a young age, start them when they’re ready,” said board member Jim Copeland. “It’s exciting.”
The board then discussed extending the contracted service agreement with Fentress, at a cost of about $40,000. Board members expressed the opinion that a continuation of her services through June would be highly beneficial to the district as a whole.
A brief report from Communities in Schools provided an overview of how the organizations’ representatives in CCISD schools benefit the community. Starelett Williams, who represents CIS at Williams/Ledger Elementary School, said the program “works in the community (with families) as well as with students.”
The board received a $1,000 donation from Texas Discount Automotive in support of the Angel Fund, money raised during the recent car and bike show at Copperas Cove Junior High.
Contracts were approved to spend nearly $66,000 for an additional turn lane at Williams Ledger Elementary School to alleviate traffic congestion, and almost $594,000 for the electric renovation project at Halstead Elementary School, which is more than 50 years old.
The board approved revisions to a number of policies, which Burns described as mostly concerning CCISD’s designation as a District of Innovation, with a few of the policy changes allowing the superintendent to handle emergency situations, such as the recent water line break that flooded Copperas Cove Junior High.
Manning, Burns and board member Mike Wilburn gave a brief overview of their trip to the spring National Association of Federally Impacted Schools conference in Washington, D.C., in March. They were able to meet in person with U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, to discuss the importance of Impact Aid and school safety.
“I was very impressed with him,” said Wilburn. “He was very receptive and I appreciate that.”
2018 Paraprofessionals Of The Year
- District Winner: Yuko Simpson, Copperas Cove High School
- Clyde “Cj” Sowell II, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
- Kelli Sourbeck, Martin Walker Elementary School
- July Kelley, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School
- Tanja Crook, Hettie Halstead Elementary School
- Melissa Womack, Williams/Ledger Elementary School
- Crystal Curras, Clements/Parsons Elementary School
- Kristen Hedge, House Creek Elementary School
- Keri Fox, Copperas Cove Junior High School
- Sharon Whitis, Crossroads High School
2018 Elementary/Secondary Teachers Of The Year
- District Winner: Jordan Love, Copperas Cove Junior High School
- Paula Hunter, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
- Roxann Patrick, Copperas Cove High School
- Kristin Guess, House Creek Elementary School
- Gwendolyn Gray, Crossroads High School
- Cindy Thornton, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School
- Mary Rodgers, Clements/Parsons Elementary School
- Connie Cleark, Hettie Halstead Elementary School
- Nancy Harvey, S.C. Lee Junior High School
- Teresa Rodriguez, Martin Walker Elementary School
- Rosa Young, Williams/Ledger Elementary School
2018 Rookie Teachers Of The Year
- District Winner: Kimberly Barham, Clements/Parsons Elementary School
- Leonika Carranza, Copperas Cove Junior High School
- Maria Delgado, S.C. Lee Junior High School
- Zachary Ross, Copperas Cove High School
- Teresa Gorres, Martin Walker Elementary School
- Jamie King, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School
- Christina Jacobs, House Creek Elementary School
- Chelsie Sakaria, Williams/Ledger Elementary School
- Robyn James, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
2018 Support Personnel Of The Year
- District winner: Trixie Henry, Transportation Department
- James “Jim” Welling, Warehouse Department
- Gabriele Bradford, Nutrition Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.