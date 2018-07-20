SThe Copperas Cove Independent School District has relocated its administrative offices, and officially dedicated its new digs Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
About 200 people visited the new location from 4 to 6 p.m. at 408 S. Main St.
The location is the former site of National United Bank in Copperas Cove, which was fully renovated to serve as a central, multidepartmental spot for parent needs, CCISD officials said.
The total cost of the project was between $2.9 million and $3.2 million, officials said in a State of the District in March.
The office moved to the CCISD Service and Training Center, which is across the street from the fire station and library.
The location houses the district’s business office, student services, special education, human resources and more.
The former administration buildings on Avenue D could be used for vocational programs in the district, officials have said.
Tours of the building were conducted after the ribbon-cutting, which was followed by the monthly school board meeting.
