The Texas Education Agency released statewide accountability ratings Wednesday and local school districts earned a letter grade of either B or C.
The TEA gave letter grades to the districts for the first time this year as part of an annual performance assessment, issuing B grades to Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Salado and Belton school districts. A grade of C was given to the Killeen, Lampasas and Florence school districts.
Statewide, TEA issued 153 As, 356 Bs, 247 Cs, 57 Ds and 16 Fs.
The TEA provides annual academic accountability ratings for public school districts and campuses across the state, using various assessment tools.
“The ratings examine student achievement, student progress, efforts to close the achievement gap and post-secondary readiness,” according to the TEA website.
This year, districts were given ratings in those three domains: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. The student achievement grade is comprised of 40 percent STAAR performance; 40 percent college, career and military readiness; and 20 percent graduation rates.
School progress is based on academic growth and relative performance.
Closing the gaps is a more complex domain meant to demonstrate how well different populations of students are performing within a district. It is calculated by assessing grade level performance, academic growth/graduation rates, English language proficiency and student achievement.
Beyond individual scores in each of the three categories, districts were also given an overall score alongside a letter grade to reflect a summary of performance.
The Copperas Cove and Gatesville Independent school districts both received overall scores of 80 out of 100.
CCISD had a 2017-2018 student enrollment of 8,153 at 11 campuses and earned scores of 79 in student achievement and school progress, as well as 82 in closing the gaps.
“While we celebrate the tremendous gains achieved by many of our students and student groups, we realize there is significant meaningful work yet to be accomplished,” said Patricia Remmisong, CCISD deputy superintendent of instructional services. “Until every student succeeds in mastering reading, writing, math, science and social studies, our work is not finished and our mission is not fulfilled.”
Remmisong said the district’s instructional staff has already reviewed the latest student performance date and developed instructional plans to address the areas of concern.
“The result is a clear focus on classroom teachers developing and delivering great instruction, as well as continued monitoring of individual student progress,” she said.
Gatesville has a smaller district with five campuses and a total 2017-18 student enrollment of 2,786. The district earned a higher score in student achieve at 81, but lower ratings of 78 in school progress and 76 in closing the gaps.
Gatesville ISD Assistant Superintendent, Barrett Pollard, said the district is pleased with the overall rating.
“We want to celebrate the hard work and success of our students and teachers, as well as use the data to target areas for improvement,” Pollard said.
