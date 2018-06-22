The Copperas Cove Independent School District saw mostly gains in State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness passing rates, according to raw data made available from the Texas Education Agency.
The numbers were a great sight for CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns.
“We are very pleased with the increase in the performance in several areas of the STAAR test by our students, but we also realize that there is room for improvement,” Burns said. “Until every kid walks that stage, advances to the next grade level, and masters the content, our work is not done.”
Students receive a STAAR performance label of masters grade level, meets grade level, approaches grade level, or did not meet grade level. Performance labels of masters, meets, or approaches grade level indicate achievement on the assessment.
In the masters grade level category, the district saw increases in four of the five courses from the assessment scores of the previous school year: algebra I, English I, biology and U.S. history. The English II category dropped to 4 percent from 6 percent the previous year.
In the meets grade level category, the district saw increases in all five courses from the assessment scores of the previous school year., the highest of which being a 19 percent jump to 75 percent students in U.S. history.
In the approaches grade level category, the district saw increases in four of the five courses from the assessment scores of the previous school year: algebra I, English I, English II, and U.S. history. Biology remained the same as 2017 at 86 percent. The highest increase from 2017 percentages is U.S. history, jumping to 92 percent from 82 percent.
CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the district has no students under the does not meet grade level category.
Sledd said percentages in any category could slightly shift in October once results are finalized.
Most Texas students for the spring 2018 administrations successfully met grade level or achieved higher level performance on all five STAAR end-of-course assessments, according to the TEA.
The TEA said spring 2018 STAAR results reflect increases in four of the five courses from the assessment scores of the previous school year: algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. history.
Parents can go to www.texasassessment.com and “Log In, Learn More” to see specific information regarding their student. With a student access code (provided by your local school district), parents can view a variety of resources and assessment components, including each STAAR question and answer — along with their student’s answers.
