Students across the Copperas Cove Independent School District simultaneously curled up with a good book enjoying a literature adventure, but also competing for a top slot in H-E-B’s Read3 Contest.
The contest began in 2011 and promotes reading in the family and schools through collecting new or gently used books, accepting applications for reception of those books, and a school-wide read in held once a year on a designated date and time.
“It is heartwarming to participate in this great event,” said Clements/Parsons Elementary School Librarian Robin Spencer. “For students to understand that reading is important and to want to share it with others is fundamental to creating life-long readers. This event promotes both those concepts.”
Clements/Parsons Elementary students brought in new or gently used books over a 10-day period as part of a school-wide donation drive. The effort captured second place in the region for the school and garnered the library a $250 H-E-B gift card.
Lily and Jana Moris, respectively 5th and 3rd graders, donated a large bag of gently used books for the cause.
“I really like reading,” Jana Morris said. “I have a lot of books on my shelves, enough for me and for others. I kept books that were special to me, but chose some to give to others.”
The girls’ large donation contributed to the 300 books that were given to the H-E-B Read3 program from Clements/Parsons Elementary.
This is the fifth year Cove schools have participated in the event and the second time Clements/Parsons has been among the winners. Spencer said all students will benefit from the gift card the school won.
“I have planned a library activity in conjunction with the book, ‘A Fine Dessert.’ All grade levels will listen to the story, learn about how cooking has changed over the centuries, and follow the steps in the procedural text to make blackberry fool,” Spencer said. “Of course the culmination will be to sample their cooking efforts due to the teamwork that brought the good fortune of winning to our campus.”
But for Lily Morris and many of the students as well as Spencer, the contest boils down to the love of reading.
“I just wanted to give books to kids that don’t have any,” she said.
