Central Texas College will host an open house of its Career and Technology Education Center, building 118 at the Killeen campus Oct. 27.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with many hands-on activities and an up-close look at the CTC industrial technology classes.
Guided tours of the welding, automotive repair, building trades, graphics and printing, heating and air conditioning maintenance and diesel engine maintenance labs will be conducted throughout the day.
In addition to the tours and demonstrations, the CTC open house will feature outdoor activities including a car show in the parking lot adjacent to the open house, food, music and vendors.
During the open house, guests can also meet with CTC counselors to discuss each program of interest and learn about self-paced classes that lead to a certificate of completion or an Associate in Applied Science degree.
CTC’s industrial technology classes are open-entry, self-paced classes. Students can enroll any time and start class almost immediately without waiting for the regular semester registration period.
Upon completion of a class, students may immediately sign up for the next class without waiting for the next semester.
“The open house is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in learning a new trade or skill or for anyone thinking about going to school to start a career in one of these technical areas,” said Ronnie Turner, chairperson of CTC’s Industrial Technology Department. “The vocational skills acquired through the hands-on training provided through our programs can lead to a variety of career opportunities in high-demand fields. Each program offers an internship option to provide real-world experience.”
The Career and Technology Education Center is on the north side of the CTC campus near the Bell Tower and adjacent to U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14. The event is free and open to the public.
