Ten years. $330,000 and counting.
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation hit a milestone on Wednesday when it awarded innovative teaching grants to teachers for the 10th consecutive year.
Receiving its nonprofit status in 2008, foundation members immediately went to work to raise and award more than $20,000 to 29 teachers in five schools later that year.
Grant awards have ranged from $22,543 to $45,786 over the last decade compiling a total of $333,655 awarded to 346 teachers for their creative and innovative teaching methods.
This year, grant money was awarded for several bilingual reading initiatives, elementary theater arts, listening workstations, virtual reality simulations, exercise equipment for exceptional needs children and more.
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation raises the majority of its funds at its annual Boots and Buckles Gala hosted each April.
